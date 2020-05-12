The 2021 Oscars could be delayed by MONTHS due to the coronavirus pandemic

The ceremony is under threat due to the lack of new films amid COVID-19

The 2021 Oscars could be delayed by MONTHS due to the coronavirus...

The 2021 Oscars could be delayed by up to four months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report, organisers are in talks to push back next year’s ceremony by a few months – for the first time in 93 years.

Next year’s ceremony is under threat, due to the lack of new films that will be released because of the world’s current health crisis.

“The Oscars organisers have been in talks for weeks about whether the ceremony can go ahead given so many releases have been pushed back,” an insider told The Sun.

“What they’re proposing is pushing back the ceremony, which was going to take place on February 28, to either late May or early June.”

“Doing this means films forced to postpone their release dates can put them out later this year or in early 2021 knowing they will still be eligible for the Oscars,” the source added.

Numerous films have already had their release dates pushed back this year, as cinemas across the world remain closed.

The latest James Bond movie No Time To Die was one of the first blockbusters to be delayed, and it’s release date was pushed from April until November.

The Oscars have only been postponed three times since its establishment.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: