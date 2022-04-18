Thandiwe Newton ‘splits from husband Ol Parker after 24 years’

Thandiwe Newton was reportedly split from her husband Ol Parker after 24 years of marriage.

The actress, who confirmed her exit from Magic Mike 3 last week due to a “family matter”, shares three children with the British director.

A source told Page Six: “There is a lot going on in her personal life. She and her husband have separated.”

The insider continued: “She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

“Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her.”

“Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go.”

Thandiwe married Ol, best known for directing 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in 1998.

The couple share daughters Ripley, 21, and Nico, 17, and son Booker Jombe, 8.

The pair have not been seen together in public since a holiday to Ibiza in mid-2020.