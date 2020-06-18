Teri Hatcher admits she was worried she would be arrested after ‘smuggling’ 13kg of flour on flight

The actress was concerned the flour would be mistaken for drugs

Teri Hatcher admits she was worried she would be arrested after ‘smuggling’...

Teri Hatcher has admitted she was worried she would be “arrested” after smuggling 13kg of flour on a flight to the UK.

The actress brought 30 pounds of flour from the US to the UK back in 2018, ahead of her appearance on the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off.

Speaking to Ed Gamble and James Acaster this week on their Off Menu podcast, the Desperate Housewives star confessed: “I was sweating it out on the plane – I thought ‘I am completely getting arrested for this.'”

Explaining why she decided to bring her own flour, Teri said: “The producer called me the day before I was supposed to leave and said: ‘It just dawned on me that our flour is different than your flour.'”

“[The producer] said if you’ve been practising with this stuff it might not work with what we have here… so I brought a lot of stuff.”

The comedians laughed and asked, “How did that look at customs? Pablo Escabar coming through!” and Teri admitted she thought she might get “arrested”.

Teri went on to win the show, which was in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Prior to her being on Bake Off, the actress admitted she was always a huge fan of the series.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: “I’ve been known to just sit there for a whole weekend and just watch it. I am just obsessed.”

“Soggy bottom doesn’t really translate…Well it does because even in America you’re pretty sure you don’t want one.”

