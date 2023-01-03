Tennis ace Martina Navratilova reveals throat and breast cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova has revealed she’s been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The tennis ace previously underwent treatment for breast cancer back in 2010.

The 66-year-old, who was due to work as a TV pundit at the Australian Open later this month, has cancelled her travel commitments.

Martina, who won 59 grand slam singles and doubles titles, said of her cancer diagnosis: “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome.”

“It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got.”

The 66-year-old’s representative described her prognosis as “good”.

“Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” a statement from her rep said. “The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month.”

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth,” the statement continued. “When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.”

Doctors then found a “suspicious form” in her breast while she was undergoing tests for the throat.

However, the representative said that while the breast lump was cancerous, it was “completely unrelated” to the throat cancer.

“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom.”