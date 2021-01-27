Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska welcomes her fourth child

Teen Mom star Chelsea Houska has welcomed her fourth child.

The 29-year-old and her husband Cole DeBoer announced the birth of their baby girl via Instagram on Tuesday, revealing they had named the newborn Walker June.

The reality star wrote: “6lbs 1oz 🌻 She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night🤍”.

Chelsea and Cole are already parents to 4-year-old Watson and 2-year-old Layne, while Chelsea shares her first child Aubrey with her ex Adam Lind.

The news comes after the mum-of-four revealed she would be leaving MTV show Teen Mom after nine years.

Sharing the news in a lengthy Instagram post in November, Chelsea wrote: “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.”

“We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.

“Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.

“We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”