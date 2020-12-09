Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell reveals she suffered a miscarriage in heartbreaking post

"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss..."

Catelynn Lowell has revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

The reality star rose to fame after documenting her first pregnancy journey on MTV’s 16 And Pregnant back in 2009, before going on to star in the follow-up series Teen Mom.

The mother-of-two shared the news in a heartbreaking social media post, sharing a photo of her positive pregnancy.

The 28-year-old wrote: “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.

“I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.

“Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support. Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me.

“I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this.”

She concluded the post by writing: “This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone. 🙏💔”

In an interview with Champion Daily, Catelynn explained: “About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting.

“On Thanksgiving 2020 I started bleeding. No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… all of that came crashing down.”

“We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions,” she said.

Catelynn previously suffered a miscarriage in 2018, before welcoming her third child Vaeda the following year.

The TV personality shares two daughters with her husband Tyler, Novalee Reign (5) and Vaeda (1).

The couple welcomed their first child Carolyn in 2011, with their decision to put her up for adoption playing out on 16 And Pregnant.