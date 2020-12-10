Taylor Swift surprises two struggling mothers with HUGE donations

Taylor Swift has surprised two struggling mothers with huge donations.

The singer came across the women’s stories in an article published by The Washington Post, which detailed the financial difficulties the coronavirus pandemic has brought to some families.

Single mother-of-two Nikki Cornwell revealed on her GoFundMe page that she was $5,000 behind on rent, and that she was “praying for miracles”.

Taylor donated $13,000 to the Nashville native, writing: “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story.”