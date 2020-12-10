Home LA Showbiz Taylor Swift surprises two struggling mothers with HUGE donations

Taylor Swift surprises two struggling mothers with HUGE donations

This is so generous!

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Instagram

Taylor Swift has surprised two struggling mothers with huge donations.

The singer came across the women’s stories in an article published by The Washington Post, which detailed the financial difficulties the coronavirus pandemic has brought to some families.

Single mother-of-two Nikki Cornwell revealed on her GoFundMe page that she was $5,000 behind on rent, and that she was “praying for miracles”.

Taylor donated $13,000 to the Nashville native, writing: “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story.”

“I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor,” the 30-year-old signed off.
Shelbie Selewski revealed she lost her job and had to take care of her young daughter, who was born with a collapsed lung.

Donating another $13,000, Taylor wrote on Shelbie’s GoFundMe page: “Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post.

“No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

Instagram

Back in August, Taylor helped make a young student’s dream come true, as she donated £23,373 to pay for her college tuition fees.

Along with her donation, Taylor wrote: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality.”

“I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do, Taylor.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR