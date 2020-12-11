Taylor Swift sparks rumours she’s ‘secretly married’ Joe Alwyn

The couple have been dating since 2016

Taylor Swift has sparked rumours that she’s secretly married Joe Alwyn.

The 30-year-old, who has been dating the British actor since 2016, dropped her surprise new album ‘Evermore’ on Thursday night – alongside a music video for her single ‘Willow’.

In the video, Taylor appears to be wearing a wedding dress, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

The singer is known for referencing her personal life in songs, and regularly leaves ‘easter eggs’ in her music videos – leading fans to believe her white dress is a hint she’s secretly tied the knot.

i know we’ve had the taylor might already be married/engaged every album cycle since she and joe got together but this deadass looks like a wedding dress and with an album title like evermore… pic.twitter.com/foQElwWegJ — Annievermore (@bolandswift) December 10, 2020

OKAY I HAVE A THEORY, I THINK TAYLOR IS GOING TO REVEAL SOON SHE’S ENGAGED (OR EVEN MARRIED!)

IDK WHY BUT THE DRESS OF THE WILLOW MV GIVES ME WEDDING DRESS VIBES SO… NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IF WE TALK ABOUT MISS SWIFT pic.twitter.com/vInRJiTdA1 — ╰► 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮 ᵉᵛᵉʳᵐᵒʳᵉ ⁱˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ (@taylorsfairies) December 10, 2020

WHY DOES THIS LOOKS LIKE A WEDDING GOWN @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/qLVpYZs3Fe — ash will hug taylor soon ♡ (@evermoredlover) December 10, 2020

me explaining how i think taylor swift is married or pregnant or my parents because she said “give you my wild, give you a child” on the last album and how she’s wearing a wedding dress in Willow #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/6uRB9GXWKs — very merry mando 🎄 (@xo__mandy_) December 10, 2020

yes but is that a wedding dress?!?! ARE YALL PICKING UP WHAT IM PUTTING DOWN pic.twitter.com/H6BxhbNdKD — alex (@formulangel) December 10, 2020

UM THATS A FREAKING WEDDING DRESS MAAM pic.twitter.com/4H4rxzPHzt — SYDNEY 🧚‍♀️ (@canyonsunnn) December 10, 2020

The news comes just over one year after Taylor sparked rumours she was engaged to Joe.

On her 2019 song ‘Lover’, Taylor sings the lyrics: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

The 30-year-old seemed to be referencing the old wedding tradition about bride’s wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.”

Fuelling the engagement rumours, Taylor also liked a post on Tumblr that linked her lyrics to the wedding tradition.

The singer released her surprise new album, Evermore, on Thursday night.

Back in July, Taylor shocked fans when she released her eighth studio album Folklore, which was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

Less than five months later, the 30-year-old dropped yet another hit record.

Ahead of the release, Taylor wrote on Instagram: I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music.

“We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

“I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…”

On top of her new album release, Taylor is currently in the process of re-recording her first six studio albums – after her back catalogue was bought by Scooter Braun last year.

The music mogul obtained control of the singer’s masters when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in June 2019.

However, Scooter has since sold her master rights to a private equity company for over $300 million.