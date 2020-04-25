Taylor Swift slams ‘tasteless’ Scooter Braun in scathing rant

The singer has reignited their feud once again

Taylor Swift has slammed Scooter Braun in another scathing rant posted on social media.

The singer has been at loggerheads with the music manager since last May, after his company Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine Label Group – which owns the rights to Taylor’s back catalogue.

Reigniting their feud once again, Taylor accused Scooter and his business partners of “shameless greed” this week, after they released an album featuring her old live performances.

The record, called Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008, is among an archive of recordings owned by Big Machine Records.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor wrote: “Hey guys – I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight.”

“This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”

She continued: “It looks to me that Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros Family, and the Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

“In my opinion… Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless but very transparent.”

Scooter is yet to respond to Taylor’s latest online attack.

