Taylor Swift shares snippet of re-recorded hit song

Taylor Swift has shared a snippet of the new version of her hit song ‘Love Story’.

The singer has been re-recording her early music earlier this year, after Scooter Braun sold the masters rights of Taylor’s first six albums, when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in June 2019.

Taking to Twitter today, the 30-year-old shared an ad written by Ryan Reynolds which contains a sneak peek of the re-recorded ‘Love Story’.

She wrote: “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story!”

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

“Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” Taylor added.

In the trailer for dating site Match, the Devil meets up with ‘2020’, where they bond over both being from hell.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement following the new music tease, with one user writing: “all i want for christmas is full version of re-recorded love story.”

I didn't know I needed to hear 30 years old taylor swift sing love story today in year 2020 that makes me so happy — sarah✰ (@thelasttay) December 2, 2020

taylor swift releasing the love story snippet pic.twitter.com/jRK88o8PPd — mike𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@dyeditkeylime) December 2, 2020

the year is 2008. taylor swift has just shared a snippet of her new song "love story" from her upcoming fearless album. you share your excitement on myspace. life is good. — (folk)lotte🌿 (@teatimetay13) December 2, 2020

I certainly was not emotionally prepared to wake up and hear @taylorswift13’s re-recording of Love Story 💛 pic.twitter.com/MDPCfQIvqx — Blakeleigh🔸 (@blakeleigh) December 2, 2020

Taylor swift getting ready to re record love story pic.twitter.com/7wV7eW8l0A — Anoo☆|CheshireCatLover🎉 (@swiftiness1989) December 2, 2020

all i want for christmas is full version of re-recorded love story @taylorswift13 #2020LoveStory — Martyna | 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@breakble_heaven) December 2, 2020

TAYLOR JUST GAVE US A SNEAK PEAK OF LOVE STORY RE-RECORDED & THERE IS AN EMOTIONAL HURRICANE IN MY SOUL OF A LOT OF AMAZING FEELINGS RIGHT NOW OMG OMG @taylorswift13 #2020LoveStory — sunny🌻 ||FOLKLORE FOREVER || (@th3_afterglow) December 2, 2020

LOVE STORY WAS THE FIRST @taylorswift13 SONG THAT I EVER HEARD AND NOW ITS THE FIRST RE-RECORDING SNIPPET ASK ME HOW IM FEELING!!! pic.twitter.com/Le6whrrwRD — Chloe | folklore (@chloelovestay) December 2, 2020

Last month, following reports that Scooter had sold the master rights of Taylor’s first six albums for over $300 million, the songwriter shared a statement on Twitter.

Taylor claimed that her team tried to enter negotiations to buy her back catalogue from Scooter – but she was allegedly asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she couldn’t agree to.

She said: “So I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

“My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off.”

Taylor claimed they would “not even quote my team a price”, before adding, “these master recordings were not for sale to me”.

The 30-year-old said a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings was the one to purchase her masters – but Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for “many years”.