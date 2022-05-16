Taylor Swift reveals what she thinks of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s new series Conversations With Friends

Taylor Swift has supported her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his new Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

The series, based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, debuted on the streaming platform on Sunday – but won’t premiere on RTÉ until Wednesday, May 18.

The English actor, who has been dating the American songstress since 2016, plays Nick in the new drama.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 32-year-old reposted a snap from the show’s Instagram Story, which included a quote from Time Magazine which says the series “breathes fresh life into Sally Rooney’s best novel.”

Taylor captioned the post, “Can confirm it’s phenomenal,” while tagging both Hulu and BBC 3.

Just last week, Joe revealed what Taylor thinks about his sex scenes with Irish actress Alison Oliver in Conversations with Friends.

While promoting the series, the 31-year-old told Extra: “I mean, she’s read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it. [Taylor] just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

Alison, who plays Frances in the series, said of the sex scenes: “You go through, like, a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we’re trying to tell.”

“Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship.”

Conversations with Friends is based on the 2017 novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, and the series will premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Wednesday, May 18, at 9.35pm.

The series follows a 21-year-old college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Alison and Joe will star alongside American actress Sasha Lane, who will play Bobbi; and former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who will play Melissa.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The 12-part series was filmed in Dublin and Belfast over the course of six months.

RTÉ will air the series over six weeks, with two episodes each Wednesday night, from May 18 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.