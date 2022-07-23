Taylor Swift reunites with Selena Gomez to celebrate her 30th birthday

Taylor Swift has reunited with her best friend Selena Gomez to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The Disney Channel actress shared photos from her birthday celebrations to her Instagram.

The 30-year-old wore an elegant, quarter-length sleeve white dress, while Taylor wore red boho-style dress.

In one of the photos, the ‘All Too Well’ singer held up three fingers with one hand, and made a “0” shape with her other – marking her friend’s milestone birthday.

In another, the pair took a selfie, as they both looked giddy together.

Selena captioned the post, “30, nerdy and worthy.”

Taylor joined HAIM on stage in London on July 21, and then jetted straight over to California to celebrate her best friend’s birthday.

The duo have been friends for more than 14 years, stemming from when Selena dated Nick Jonas, at the same time Taylor dated his brother Joe.