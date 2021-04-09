Taylor Swift releases new version of her 2008 album ‘Fearless’

The singer has rerecorded her back catalogue following the sale of her masters

Taylor Swift has released a new version of her 2008 album ‘Fearless’.

Titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the 26-track album features re-recordings of songs from her sophomore album, including ‘Love Story’ and ‘Forever & Always’.

The record also includes six previously unreleased songs that were written by Taylor between the ages of 16 and 18.

Announcing the album’s release on Instagram late last night, Taylor wrote: “It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now.”

The singer is currently in the process of rerecording her first six albums, after her back catalogue was sold by Scooter Braun last year.

The music mogul obtained control of the singer’s masters when his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in June 2019.

Scooter has since sold her master rights to a private equity company for a rumoured $300 million.

