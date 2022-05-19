Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU

Taylor Swift has received an honorary doctorate from New York University.

The 32-year-old was handed an honorary doctorate of fine arts from NYU on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

In her commencement speech to graduates, the pop singer joked that she was likely selected to receive the honour “because I have a song called 22.”

Taylor continued: “I never got to have a normal college experience per se.”

“I went to public high school until 10th grade and then finished my education doing home school work on the floor of airport terminals.”

The All Too Well singer also shared advice with her fellow graduates, as she said: “I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do.”

“You’ve worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today. I won’t tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career.”

The singer continued: “Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth.”

Taylor also told her fellow graduates that making mistakes is inevitable but “when hard things happen to us, we will recover, we will learn from it, we will grow more resilient because of it.”

“As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out. I am a doctor now so I know how breathing works.”

“I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you,” she said. “We’re doing this together so let’s just keep on dancing like we’re the class of 22.”