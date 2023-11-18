Taylor Swift ‘overwhelmed by grief’ after she learns about the death of a fan before her show

Taylor Swift has revealed that she is “overwhelmed by grief” after she learned of a fan’s death before her concert in Brazil.

The songstress is currently on tour of South America, where she kicked off her run of shows in the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday night.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram to share the devasting news.

Taylor wrote: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by by this.”

The Cruel Summer singer continued: “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far two young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring the store to Brazil,” the artist added.

There is no official information released surrounding the fan’s death, however The MailOnline has reported that 23-year-old Ana Benevides had died at the show after fainting due to the brutal heat in the stadium.

According to Sky News, local media reported temperatures in the Brazilian stadium reached up to 60C at one point and said that the singer paused her show and asked for water to be distributed among concertgoers during the set.

🏟️| Taylor throwing a water bottle to a fan who needs help while singing All Too Well 💪 #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/LfjPphKXI9 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 18, 2023

The online publication stated that the young fan is believed to have had a cardiac arrest according to her cousin, Estela Benevides, and as reported by Brazilian media.

Doctors at the scene allegedly attempted to revive the young fan but were unable to do so.