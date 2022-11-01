Taylor Swift makes history with new album

Taylor Swift has made history with her new album Midnights.

Swifties frenzied over the singer’s tenth studio album Midnights which was released on October 21.

The 13-track album gives a rare insight into her relationship with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and even includes a sweet reference to Ireland.

Taylor has since made history by becoming the first artist to secure the top ten positions in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Billboard announced the news via Twitter on Monday, writing: “[Taylor Swift] scores one of the most historic weeks in [Billboard] history, as she becomes the first artist to claim the #Hot100’s entire top 10 in a single week.”

The singer tweeted in response: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

Anti-Hero, which Taylor released the music video for on the same day as the album’s release, claimed the coveted #1 spot on the chart.

Lavender Haze, Maroon, and Snow on the Beach feat. Lana Del Ray followed to claim the second, third and fourth spots.

Midnight Rain swiped fifth place, Bejeweled placed sixth and Question…? claimed the seventh spot.

Meanwhile, You’re On Your Own, Kid, claimed eighth place, Karma placed ninth and fan-favourite Vigilante Shit claimed the tenth spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

Speaking about Midnights on Friday night’s The Graham Norton Show, Taylor said: “It’s a concept album and the main question is: What keeps you up at night? So, you know, you could be up night because you’re reeling from just having met someone and you’re falling for them or you could be plotting revenge. You could be thinking about what could have been.”

“There’s just so many possibilities, if you think of that as like a creative writing prompt, which is what I did, that’s where the album came from.”

Host Graham questioned whether her writing inspiration came from the fact that she’s been re-recording her back catalog of albums.

Music executive Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Music Group, and subsequently the rights to the songstress’ first six albums back in 2019.

Taylor explained: “So I’ve been re-recording my first six albums because there was a thing that happened where I wanted to own my work of my first six albums and when I changed record labels, my first six albums were actually sold away from me.”

“So I just figured if I made them the first time, I can make them again.”