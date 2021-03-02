Taylor Swift hits out at Netflix show Ginny and Georgia for ‘deeply sexist joke’

The series joined the platform on February 24

Taylor Swift has hit out at Netflix show Ginny and Georgia for containing a joke about her that she labelled “lazy” and “deeply sexist”.

The drama series joined the streaming giant last month, and tells the story of a mother-daughter duo making a fresh start in a new town.

In the final episode of the series, the main characters were arguing about relationships, with Ginny telling her mother: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Taylor criticised the show for the comment about her, writing: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.”

“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.”

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” the singer added, referencing her 2020 documentary which is on the platform.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Taylor’s fans, known as Swifties, took to Twitter to support the songstress, with #RespectTaylorSwift trending on the social media site.

The news comes after Taylor revealed she’s releasing a rerecorded version of her 2008 album, Fearless.

Titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the 26-track album will feature re-recordings of songs from her sophomore album, including ‘Love Story’ and ‘Forever & Always’.

The album will also include six previously unreleased songs that were written by Taylor between the ages of 16 and 18.