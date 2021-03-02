Taylor Swift hits out at Netflix show Ginny and Georgia for ‘deeply sexist joke’

Taylor Swift has hit out at Netflix show Ginny and Georgia for containing a joke about her that she labelled “lazy” and “deeply sexist”.
The drama series joined the streaming giant last month, and tells the story of a mother-daughter duo making a fresh start in a new town.
In the final episode of the series, the main characters were arguing about relationships, with Ginny telling her mother: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Taylor criticised the show for the comment about her, writing: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.”
“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.”
Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021
Taylor’s fans, known as Swifties, took to Twitter to support the songstress, with #RespectTaylorSwift trending on the social media site.
The news comes after Taylor revealed she’s releasing a rerecorded version of her 2008 album, Fearless.
Titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the 26-track album will feature re-recordings of songs from her sophomore album, including ‘Love Story’ and ‘Forever & Always’.
The album will also include six previously unreleased songs that were written by Taylor between the ages of 16 and 18.