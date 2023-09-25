Taylor Swift fans react to her new rumoured romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s fans are reacting to her new rumoured relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player first sparked dating rumours earlier this month, after it was reported they had been “quietly hanging out”.

The two appeared to confirm their relationship on Sunday, when Taylor was spotted at a Chief’s game with Travis’ mum.

Later that night, the pair were spotted driving around Kansas City in a red convertible.

Swifties have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on Taylor’s rumoured beau.

One shared a completion video of Travis dancing after scoring touchdowns, and wrote: “can you imagine taylor and travis at an award show together… the ENERGY they would bring ???”

Another fan wrote: “i’m drinking up every single drop of this taylor and travis stuff it’s like something from a romance book for real”, while a third penned: “all of America is rooting for Taylor and Travis right now they are the royal couple idc.”

can you imagine taylor and travis at an award show together… the ENERGY they would bring ??? pic.twitter.com/KzAjfM9wTN — leah 🎠 (@iHrtAshe) September 25, 2023

i’m drinking up every single drop of this taylor and travis stuff it’s like something from a romance book for real pic.twitter.com/0g17KLuGuT — sophie (@djarinly) September 25, 2023

The world waking up fantasizing all over the new Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Effect. The new IT couple 🔥🏈🎤 pic.twitter.com/egvdWrR5Tk — Rah Rah (@officiallrahrah) September 25, 2023

just saw this make football fan say that if Taylor and Travis get married it would be the closest thing that this country has to a royal wedding 😭😭 — Jenna Coleman’s Emmy Campaign Manager (@abbysdaylight) September 25, 2023

The chokehold that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has on me is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/anoyUgd38W — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) September 25, 2023

all of America is rooting for Taylor and Travis right now they are the royal couple idc — Jane (@notItalianfood) September 25, 2023

According to The Messenger, the rumoured couple recently linked up after Travis tried to give Taylor his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

A source told the outlet: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Travis teased the romance rumours during an August 31 episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, in which he confirmed he was recently in New York.

He said: “What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much.”

His brother later asked Travis whether or not he “found out what Taylor Swift thinks” of his new mustache.

Travis replied with a laugh: “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it.”

Prior to her rumoured relationship with Travis, it had been reported that Taylor briefly rekindled her romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.