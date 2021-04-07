Taylor Swift fans react as she surprises them with another ‘from the vault’ song

The singer is releasing a rerecorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, including six previously unreleased songs

Taylor Swift fans react as she surprises them with another ‘from the...

Taylor Swift has released another “from the vault” song from the rerecorded version of her 2008 album, Fearless.

The songstress surprised fans by releasing a track called ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ earlier today, which will appear on her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The 26-track album will feature re-recordings of songs from her sophomore album, as well as six previously unreleased songs that were written by Taylor between the ages of 16 and 18.

The 31-year-old dropped ‘You All Over Me’ last month, and took to Twitter today to share her latest track.

She wrote: “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE’.”

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

Reacting to the new track, one fan tweeted: “The way Mr. Perfectly Fine is so much better than some of the songs that made the original Fearless album though. I’m so glad Taylor decided to release these vault songs #MrPerfectlyFine #TaylorSwift”.

Another wrote: “I thank God for giving us Taylor Swift. Mr Perfectly Fine is such a masterpiece #FromTheVault.”

A third penned: “’Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is amazing!!!! Omg @taylorswift13 I can’t wait to hear the rest of the vault songs!#FearlessTaylorsVersion.”

The way Mr. Perfectly Fine is so much better than some of the songs that made the original Fearless album though 😭😭 I'm so glad Taylor decided to release these vault songs #MrPerfectlyFine #TaylorSwift — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓪 (@angelsIikemc) April 7, 2021

HELLO MR PERFECTLY FINE HOWS YOUR HEART AFTER BREAKING MINE MR ALWSYS AT THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIIIME BABYY #MrPerfectlyFine #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/fTSUGvInJi — fearlessly, pia ✩ (@Pialovestaylor_) April 7, 2021

I thank God for giving us Taylor Swift. Mr Perfectly Fine is such a masterpiece 😭😭😭😭#FromTheVault — dayana 🌥 ia (@andriisorare) April 7, 2021

taylor swift right now after releasing mr perfectly fine: pic.twitter.com/v015IJ971g — fearlessly, jade ✰ (@thetaylight) April 7, 2021

taylor swift watching her fans go crazy after surprise dropping mr perfectly fine pic.twitter.com/jMBpyinOom — LEXSC ♡ (@reploredfearts) April 7, 2021

ME DURING AND AFTER LISTENING TO MR. PERFECTLY FINE: 🤧 ILYSM!!!! @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/bXRvr1boeQ — angelique 🐧 (@angelxswift13) April 7, 2021

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” is amazing!!!! Omg @taylorswift13 I can’t wait to hear the rest of the vault songs!#FearlessTaylorsVersion — Seth (@seth_reid3125) April 7, 2021

The news comes after Taylor released the entire track list for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this month.

As well as some of her beloved hits from the original album like ‘Love Story’ and ‘Forever & Always’, the album will include tracks entitled ‘Don’t You’ and ‘Want Me Baby’.

The final songs ‘That’s When’ and ‘We Were Happy’ feature country singer Keith Urban.

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021