Taylor Swift fans are ALL saying the same thing about the lyrics in new song Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

Taylor Swift fans are all saying the same thing about the lyrics in her new song Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.

Swifties frenzied when the singer’s tenth studio album Midnights was released on October 21.

The 13-track album gives a rare insight into her relationship with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and even includes a sweet reference to Ireland.

However, there is one song in particular that has everyone talking – Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.

Fans are convinced that the 19th track on Midnights (3am Edition) is about her relationship with John Mayer.

The former couple dated between 2009 and 2010, when Taylor was 19 and John was 32.

The lyrics to the track read: “And if I was some paint / did it splatter on a promising grown man? / And if I was a child did it matter if you got to wash your hands?”

The song continues: “If you never looked my way / I would’ve stayed on my knees / And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil.”

“At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven / And now that I ‘m grown, I’m scared of ghosts.”

Fans took to Twitter to theorise that the lyrics were her expressing regret over her relationship with John, who was 13 years her senior.

Read some of the reactions here:

John Mayer: “I’m safe until she releases speak now… and who knows when that is” Taylor Swift: *Releases: Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve* “are you sure about that John?”#MidnightsTaylorSwift — Gabs (@osogorgeousi2i) October 21, 2022

taylor swift and aaron dessner should be allowed into a room together ever again because wtf?? wouldve shouldve couldve has killed me dead. literally dead. john mayer you better sleep with one eye open pic.twitter.com/rkCyYWd8Rq — kenny 💃 (@issakennyfam) October 21, 2022

well taylor swift writing another song about john mayer 11 years later was not on my 2022 bingo card that’s for sure — mary grace (midnights version) 🕰 (@missmirrorball_) October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift has managed to make folks enraged at John Mayer in like seven different languages. — David Dault is writing today (He, His) (@DaultRadio) October 21, 2022

John Mayer after these lyrics pic.twitter.com/8NsNGWqcgJ — Lauryn (@indigoblue171) October 21, 2022

Babe wake up, a new Taylor Swift song trashing John Mayer just dropped — Lauren (@LGell942) October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift really said “I’m not fucking done with you John Mayer” with Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve — Steaming Trauma Dump (@TraumaticDILF) October 21, 2022

taylor swift is making sure john mayer never sees heaven — mazie (@howdoyouIove) October 21, 2022

now that we know Taylor Swift is no longer holding back, I just know John Mayer is shaking thinking of what Speak Now vault songs we’re going to get. — abbey (@astravanguardia) October 21, 2022

Carrying the energy of Taylor Swift completely eviscerating John Mayer on Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve into my inbox today. #Midnights — Megan Carroll (@MeganACarroll) October 21, 2022