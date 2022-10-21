Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Taylor Swift fans are ALL saying the same thing about the lyrics in new song Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

@vmas
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Taylor Swift fans are all saying the same thing about the lyrics in her new song Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.

Swifties frenzied when the singer’s tenth studio album Midnights was released on October 21.

The 13-track album gives a rare insight into her relationship with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and even includes a sweet reference to Ireland.

Instagram

However, there is one song in particular that has everyone talking – Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.

Fans are convinced that the 19th track on Midnights (3am Edition) is about her relationship with John Mayer.

The former couple dated between 2009 and 2010, when Taylor was 19 and John was 32.

The lyrics to the track read: “And if I was some paint / did it splatter on a promising grown man? / And if I was a child did it matter if you got to wash your hands?”

The song continues: “If you never looked my way / I would’ve stayed on my knees / And I damn sure would’ve never danced with the devil.”

“At 19, and the God’s honest truth is that the pain was heaven / And now that I ‘m grown, I’m scared of ghosts.”

Fans took to Twitter to theorise that the lyrics were her expressing regret over her relationship with John, who was 13 years her senior.

Read some of the reactions here:

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us