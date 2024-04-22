Taylor Swift breaks another record following the release of new album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record following the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The pop superstar dropped her 11th album on Friday and it has already become the fastest-selling album of 2024 after just three days – with it expected to reach number one worldwide.

Now the singer-songwriter is set to equal Madonna to have the most chart-topping records by a female act in the UK when she gets that top spot.

The release has already sold 183,826 copies in the UK alone, surpassing Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter which was the previous fasting-selling album of the year.

The Official Charts in the UK showed she is also currently sitting in the No1, No2 and No3 spots on the singles charts, for songs Fortnight with Post Malone, the title track of the album and So Long London.

To date Taylor has got 11 number-one albums, largely from the success of her re-released albums which she’s called Taylor’s Version.

When the new record hits number one, the singer will surpass the likes of David Bowie, U2 and Sir Rod Stewart who all have 11 albums to reach the top spot.

Now, only The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams and Elvis Presley have achieved more.

Taylor surprised her fans on Friday when she released double the amount of songs promised on the album – with the number of tracks coming to 31.

Since its release, fans have been carefully dissecting the lyrics of each song, as the album is said to be inspired by her split from Joe Alwyn, and her whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Taylor’s shock split from Joe was confirmed in early 2023 after six years together, and she subsequently had a brief romance with Matty.