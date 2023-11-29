Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take HUGE step in their relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken a major step in their relationship.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

The NFL player recently revealed that the pair had no plans to spend Thanksgiving together, as Taylor was in the midst of her host of The Eras Tour show’s in Brazil.

A new report has now revealed that Taylor is set to spend the next few weeks in the the football star’s mansion in Kansas City, he reportedly bought for the pair.

The 33-year-old songstress has just finished her South American leg of The Eras Tour on Sunday and reportedly jetted off to her boyfriend’s multi-million dollar mansion, until she embarks on the Japanese leg of her tour in February.

The MailOnline has reported that the star’s jet touched down in Kansas City, late on Monday night, to which Taylor headed straight to Travis’ new pad.

🚨 | Travis Kelce buys new $6 MILLION mansion for ‘extra privacy’ while dating Taylor Swift. — The mansion has a swimming pool, waterfall and mini golf course. pic.twitter.com/HPYdBBSpTz

An insider told the publication: “Taylor’s still smitten with Travis, But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together.”

“Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

The source continued: “But now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be.”

“They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

According to TMZ, the NFL star purchased a $6million mansion in Kansas City in a “desperate bid” to secure more privacy amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

It is understood that the luxury property is located in a gated community, and it holds 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

It also features a waterfall, a mini golf course and a tennis court.