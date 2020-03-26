Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande help financially struggling fans amid COVID-19 crisis

The celebs have been sending their fans money

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have been making donations to fans amid the coronavirus crisis.

The musicians have sought out fans who are financially struggling due to the impacts of the virus on the global economy, and sent them funds to keep them afloat.

A number of fans who have been financially assisted by the stars have taken to social media to reveal the celebrities’ good deeds.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020



Taylor superfan Holly Turner received $3,000 from the Lover singer, after her work dried up due to the virus.

“I made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry,” she wrote on Twitter.

“@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now.”

Speaking to E!News, she said: “I saw that she had just started following me on tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that.”

“Then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, ‘There’s no way she’s following me because of that.’ Then I started losing my mind even more.”

“I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren’t for this.”

“I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful.”

Ariana Grande has also been reaching out to help fans.

According to Page Six, Ariana has been sharing out amounts of “between $500 and $1,000” on a cash app to struggling superfans.

The star has discreetly assisted more than 20 fans, according to the report.