Taylor Momsen recalls playing Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch

Taylor Momsen has recalled her role as Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch.
The 27-year-old was just seven years old when she starred in the hit Christmas film, which saw her rise to fame at a young age before she took on the role of Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl.
As the film celebrates its’ 20 year anniversary, the actress admitted she felt lucky to have been part of something so special.
“I think that people love The Grinch just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it’s so heartwarming and it has such a good message,” Taylor told Today.
“That no matter what age touches your heart, I think that that’s an amazing thing to be a part of.
“The fact that it comes back around every year — I think it’s something to look forward to. And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it,” she added.
Taylor praised Jim Carey for his “kindness and concern”, and recalled: “Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, ‘I’m watching an artist right now at work.'”
“The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner.
“And I’ll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas.’
“That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, ‘I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being in a recording studio,'” she admitted.