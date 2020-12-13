Taylor Momsen recalls playing Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch

The actress was just 7 when she starred in the hit film

Taylor Momsen has recalled her role as Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch.

The 27-year-old was just seven years old when she starred in the hit Christmas film, which saw her rise to fame at a young age before she took on the role of Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl.

As the film celebrates its’ 20 year anniversary, the actress admitted she felt lucky to have been part of something so special.