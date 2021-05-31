Tarzan star Joe Lara and wife Gwen Shamblin Lara killed in a plane crash

Five others were also killed in the crash

Joe Lara and his wife Gwen Shamblin Lara have been killed in a plane crash.

The actor, who was the star of the ’90s series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, was on a small Cessna C501 plane heading to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Saturday with his wife of three years.

Five other people were also killed in the crash, including Gwen’s son-in-law Brandon Hannah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lara (@joelaraofficial)

The jet crashed at around 11am local time on Saturday, shortly after taking off from the Smyrna, Tennessee airport.

The plane went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 19km south of Nashville.

Married couples Jennifer and David Martin, and Jessica and Jonathan Walters are also presumed dead.

Joshua Sanders from Rutherford County Fire Rescue said in a press release: “We are no longer in an attempt to looking for live victims at this point so we’re now recovering as much as we can from the crash site.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lara (@joelaraofficial)

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.