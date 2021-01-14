Tammin Sursok breaks down in tears as she details her husband’s ‘scary’ battle with Covid-19

"All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn’t break for days..."

Tammin Sursok breaks down in tears as she details her husband’s ‘scary’...

Tammin Sursok has detailed her husband’s “scary” battle with Covid-19.

The actress, best known for playing Jenna Marshall in Pretty Little Liars, has revealed her husband Sean McEwen is very sick after contracting the coronavirus.

Sharing the news on social media, the 37-year-old shared a photo of herself crying in her car.

Tammin wrote: “My husband has Covid. And I’m scared. Today I’m not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control.”

“It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn’t break for days and it got to a very scary place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammin Sursok (@tamminsursok)

“My girls and I have tested negative twice and have had no symptoms for a while,” she said, referring to their two daughters Phoenix, 6, and Lennon, 2.

“We have been quarantining and following all recommendations and guidelines. We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven’t seen friends and family, haven’t eaten out, P is homeschooled.”

“The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven’t been near anyone and the whole family is always masked.”

“Covid is real. It’s scary and I now see it firsthand. I’ve been really scared and in a dark place and I’m writing this to say I’m struggling and I love you all and this community,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammin Sursok (@tamminsursok)

“Thank you for listening. We are in this together. We are. I promise you. Please wear a mask for yourself for other people. This is not something you want to get,” she added.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the actress burst into tears as she shared another update on her husband’s health.

Tammin said his fever has slightly come down, but he’s still very ill.

Through tears, the mother-of-two said: “It’s just been a really scary time… I can’t have all of you on here and lie to you and pretend everything’s okay when it’s not.”

“COVID is real. It’s scary. And I know some people just get a cold, or they feel like they just have a cold or a flu, but a lot of people don’t.”

“And my husband is really fit and healthy, and all the hospitals are full, so just be safe, and please wear a mask,” she added.

Aside from Pretty Little Liars, the Australian actress is known for her role as Dani Sutherland on Home and Away, and Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless.