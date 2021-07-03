Taika Waititi addresses those viral photos of him and Rita Ora with Tessa Thompson

"I was doing nothing wrong..."

Taika Waititi addresses those viral photos of him and Rita Ora with...

Taika Waititi has finally addressed those viral photos of him and his girlfriend Rita Ora with Tessa Thompson.

Back in May, MailOnline published photos of the trio looking very cosy following a party at Taika’s home in Sydney – and the pictures were widely circulated on social media.

Addressing the paparazzi snaps during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the filmmaker insisted he was doing “nothing wrong”.

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” he said.

“And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Taika and Rita sparked romance rumours in April, after the pop singer shared a cosy photo of the pair on Instagram.

They later went public as a couple when they showed up to the premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ at the Sydney Opera House.

It’s understood Taika split from his wife, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage.

The former couple share two daughters – Te Hinekāhu, 8, and Matewa Kiritapu, 5.

Prior to dating Taiki, Rita split from French director Romain Gavras late last year.