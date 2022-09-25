Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin reconcile one month after she filed for divorce

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have reconciled, just one month after she filed for divorce.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, have decided to give their relationship another go.

Sylvester’s rep told Page Six: “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Jennifer filed divorce documents in Florida last month. At the time, the former model requested sole domain over their home in Palm Beach, and asked to return to her former last name. But earlier this week, the couple agreed “that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court” – according to docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) Sylvester and Jennifer first met in 1988, and dated for six years before splitting in 1994. However, the pair reconciled the following year, and went on to tie the knot in London in 1997. The couple share three daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)