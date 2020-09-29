Supermodel Elsa Hosk announces her pregnancy with stunning photoshoot

The Swedish beauty is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk has announced her pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram today to share a series of snaps showing off her growing bump.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while… 👼🏻” she wrote.

“Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!

“Half way there,” she added, before tagging her boyfriend Tom Daly.

Emily Ratajkowski commented on post: “Congrats beauty!”, while Australian model Shanina Shaik wrote: “So so excited another little angel !!!! Congratulations to you and Tom!!! What an exciting new adventure!!!”



