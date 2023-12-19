Suki Waterhouse fuels engagement rumours with Robert Pattinson after being spotted wearing a ring on THAT finger

Suki Waterhouse has fueled engagement rumours with her beau Robert Pattinson after she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger.

The 31-year-old model recently announced that she is expecting her first child with the Twilight star.

The singer shared the news with her fans while on stage at the Coronoa Capital Festival in Mexico back in November.

Suki has now been spotted with a ring on her left hand during an outing in London.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress was dressed casually in black cargo trousers and a denim jacket.

Her 38-year-old “fiancée” kept a low profile in a dark hoody and baseball cap and wore a face mask.

Robert and Suki are a notoriously private couple.

They first sparked romance rumours during the summer of 2018, when they were papped kissing on a night out in London.

The pair turned serious when they quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together.

”Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told the publication at the time. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

Besides a few public sightings and rare interview comments, the couple remain private.

“They are very solid in their relationship,” a source told E! News last November. “They’ve gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he’s completely in love with her.”