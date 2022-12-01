Stevie Nicks leads tributes to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie following her death

Stevie Nicks has led tributes to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie following her death.

The vocalist and keyboardist sadly passed away aged 79 on Wednesday after a “short illness”.

Taking to Instagram after the news of Christine’s death broke, Stevie penned: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.”

“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait,” Stevie continued.

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling in my head over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now.”

“I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim).”

Stevie proceeded to write out some of the lyrics to Haim’s 2019 track Hallelujah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks)

Mick Fleetwood also penned an emotional tribute to his late bandmate, writing: “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird…'”

“Reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

“I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound… they fly to me. Mick Fleetwood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Fleetwood (@mickfleetwoodofficial)

Following the news of Christine’s death, Fleetwood Mac released a collective statement.

They wrote: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

“Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks)

A host of well-known faces took to Twitter to pay tribute to Christine following the news of her death.

Belinda Carlisle wrote: “Oh no. 💔 The voice of an angel. RIP #christinemcvie Forever loved,” while Bette Midler penned: “#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…”

Sheryl Crow said: “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP,” and Duran Duran’s official Twitter account posted: “So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. – John.”

Former US President Bill Clinton tweeted: “I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

Oh no. 💔 The voice of an angel. RIP #christinemcvie Forever loved. pic.twitter.com/mt4qWWkJ1Y — Belinda Carlisle (@belindacarlisle) November 30, 2022