Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison granted half of his estate following his tragic death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison Holker has been granted half of his estate following his tragic death.

The popular DJ tragically died by suicide on December 13, at the age of 40.

In court documents obtained by Page Six in February, the former Dancing with the Stars pro filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California on February 6 to formally request all of her late husband’s assets to be put in her name.

On Friday, Us Weekly reported that a judge had signed off on her request after she successfully proved she was married to Stephen at the time of his death.

The professional dancer was granted “property passing” rights during the ruling, and it was noted that “no administration of [the estate] is necessary.”

California law states that the surviving spouse has the right to request half of their late partner’s assets if they were married at the time of their death.

The outlet reported that the judge’s order read: “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”

Stephen died without a will in place, and Allison said there were “no written agreements between” them before his untimely death, as she requested half of his Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.

Per the court filing, the mom-of-three is also requesting royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA.

Allison and Stephen tied the knot back in 2013.

The couple shared three children – Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.