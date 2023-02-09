Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison files for half of his estate following his tragic death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison Holker has filed for half of his estate following his tragic death.

The popular DJ tragically died by suicide on December 13, at the age of 40.

In court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the former Dancing with the Stars pro filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California on February 6 to formally request all of her late husband’s assets to be put in her name.

Stephen didn’t have a will in place at the time of his death, which prompted Allison to ask the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse”.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro said her late husband “owned only personal effects of little value” before landing a permanent spot on “The Ellen Show,” adding that they didn’t have a net worth when they tied the knot back in 2013.

The court filing also mentions the property Allison wants to receive as the late 40-year-old’s surviving spouse, but note she isn’t requesting administration of his estate.

The documents state: “This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death.”

Allison said there were “no written agreements between” them before his untimely death, as she requested half of his Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.

Per the court filing, the mom-of-three is also requesting royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA.

The couple share three children – Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.