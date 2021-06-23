Stephen Amell addresses claims he was ‘forcibly removed’ from flight after fight with his wife

"I let my emotions get the better of me..."

Stephen Amell addresses claims he was ‘forcibly removed’ from flight after fight...

Stephen Amell has addressed claims he was “forcibly removed” from a flight, after getting into a fight with his wife Cassandra Jean.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the actor was removed from a plane after allegedly “screaming” at his spouse of nine years.

Responding to the report on Twitter, the Arrow star wrote: “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA.”

“I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

In another tweet, the 40-year-old wrote: “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue.”

“I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

The couple, who share 7-year-old daughter Mavi, were in Austin to attend the ATX Television Festival.