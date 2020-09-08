Stars pay tribute to Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death

G-Eazy and SZA led tributes to the late rapper

Stars pay tribute to Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his...

A host of famous faces have paid tribute to Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, tragically died on September 7, 2018 at his home in Los Angeles – after he suffered an accidental drug overdose.

G-Eazy led tributes to Mac on Monday by posting a photo of them eating pizza backstage.

He simply captioned the post: “Miss you brother 💙💙.”

View this post on Instagram Miss you brother 💙💙 A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Sep 7, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

Mac’s close friend Stephen Bruner, otherwise known as Thundercat, also posted a heartbreaking tribute to him on Twitter.

Sharing a black and white photo of Mac and SZA, he wrote: “You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose…The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today.”

SZA then reposted his tweet, and wrote: “I love you both so much and miss my family every day. thank you for allowing me in your space to discover myself and believing in me the entire time..I could never repay you.”

I love you both so much and miss my family every day 😣💔 thank you for allowing me in your space to discover myself and believing in me the entire time..I could never repay you 😔🕊 https://t.co/EKBZMJorHY — SZA (@sza) September 7, 2020

