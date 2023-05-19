Stanley Tucci reveals the Irish product he’s obsessed with

Stanley Tucci has revealed the Irish product he’s obsessed with.

The Hollywood actor jetted into Dublin on Thursday ahead of his appearance at this year’s International Literature Festival, which is being held at Merrion Square Park from May 19 – 28.

The self-confessed foodie is set to discuss his memoir Taste, which takes readers on a tour of his lusciously stocked kitchen and his equally spectacular career in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Irish Times earlier this week, Stanley proclaimed: “We love Kerrygold, we have vats of it in our house.”

The Hollywood star, who lives in London with his wife Felicity and their two children, admitted they use the Irish product “on everything” and “the whole top of the refrigerator door is filled with Kerrygold”.

The 62-year-old previously wrote an essay in which he stated: “If there is no Kerrygold butter left in the United Kingdom, it’s because it’s either in our freezer or we ate it.”