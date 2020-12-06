Sophie Turner shares sweet throwback pregnancy snap with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has shared a sweet throwback pregnancy snap with Joe Jonas.
The couple kept their pregnancy private, before welcoming their first child, a daughter named Willa, at the end of July.
The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of throwback photos, including a rare picture of her baby bump.
She wrote: “Felt like we needed some content on this page… enjoy these throwbacks.”
Sophie first shared photos of her bump back in September, but the couple have not yet shared a photo of their daughter.
After the birth of Willa was reported, Game Of Thrones fans were quick to spot a hidden meaning behind the newborn’s name.
Eagle-eyed fans of the fantasy series pointed out that the name Willa was mentioned in early episodes of GOT.
The actress and the singer tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last May, before hosting a second ceremony in France later in the year.