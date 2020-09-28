Sophie Turner shares pregnancy photos for the first time, two months after giving birth

The Game Of Thrones actress welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas back in July

Sophie Turner shares pregnancy photos for the first time, two months after...

Sophie Turner has shared pregnancy photos for the first time, two months after giving birth.

The actress and her husband Joe Jonas kept their pregnancy private, and welcomed their daughter named Willa at the end of July.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Game of Thrones star shared previously unseen photos of her bump.

According to TMZ, Sophie and Joe welcomed their baby girl on July 22, but the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

The new parents never publicly addressed Sophie’s pregnancy, but the actress was pictured showing off a huge baby bump in recent months.

The couple tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last May, before hosting a second ceremony in France later in the year.



On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.