Sofia Richie ‘not surprised’ ex Scott Disick shared their relationship issues on KUWTK

On the latest episode of the show, Scott claimed Sofia gave him an ultimatum about his ex Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie is reportedly “not surprised” that her ex Scott Disick shared their relationship issues on KUWTK.

The premiere of the final ever season of the hit show aired on Thursday, which saw Scott open up about his split from the 22-year-old in a conversation with Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

The reality star claimed Sofia asked him to choose between her and Kourtney Kardashian, before they parted ways last year.

The 37-year-old said: “I feel like she just started wanting to like, push Kourtney out.”

“And I said, ‘That’s the most important thing to me, is my kids and that’s my family—and the only family that I have, including you guys along with it.”

A source has since told E! News: “Sofia and Scott had to navigate many issues together throughout their relationship. It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney.” “Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times.”

The insider added: “Sofia is not surprised that Scott shared their relationship issues with the Kardashian family and publicly on the show. She wished it stayed private but knew it would happen when they split.” “Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together.”

Sofia and Scott called it quits on their romance last year, after dating for three years. Scott remains close to his ex Kourtney, who he dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, with the former couple continuing to co-parent their three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Scott has since moved on with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in recent months. Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Sofia for comment.