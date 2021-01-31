Sofia Pernas gushes over boyfriend Justin Hartley – after going public with their romance

The couple finally went Instagram official last month

Sofia Pernas gushes over boyfriend Justin Hartley – after going public with...

Sofia Pernas has gushed over her boyfriend Justin Hartley, after going public with their romance.

The couple have been dating for eight months, following Justin’s public divorce with Chrishell Stause.

The actor went Instagram official with his former This Is Us co-star on New Year’s Eve, and now Sofia has shared another rare snap of her beau.

Marking Justin’s 44th birthday on Friday, Sofia shared a sweet snap of her boyfriend to Instagram, writing: “Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab.”

“That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday,” she added.

Justin’s ex-wife Lindsay commented: “🎉”, while his daughter Isabelle commented: “♥️”.

Justin and Sofia’s relationship was revealed just months after his split from Selling Sunset star Chrishell.

The actor and the realtor split after three years of marriage, with Chrishell claiming Justin told her of the divorce via text, saying she was completely “blindsided”.

Speaking about his new romance with Sofia at the time, Chrishell told People magazine: “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting.”

Whereas Justin told ET over the summer: “I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind” alluding to no guilt regarding the breakup.

Chrishell has also moved on, and is now dating Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe, after appearing on the US series.