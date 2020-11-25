Singer Christina Perri announces the loss of her baby girl – in a heartbreaking post

The 34-year-old was expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile

Christina Perri has announced the loss of her baby girl, after being hospitalised due to pregnancy complications.

The ‘Jar Of Hearts’ singer was expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile, after suffering a miscarriage in January this year.

The 34-year-old announced her pregnancy in June, and was hospitalised briefly at the start of this month, revealing her baby would need “immediate surgery” after she gave birth due to complications.

Sharing a heartbreaking post this morning, Christina wrote: “last night we lost our baby girl.”

“She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts🤍”

Christina’s husband Paul also shared the photo, adding: “It’s been a rough couple of weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their daughter Carmella the following year.

Just two weeks prior to the heartbreaking loss, Christina celebrated her pregnancy by sharing photos from a maternity shoot, writing: “i never wanted to do a maternity shoot.

“I didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me.

“I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. i am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don’t know if i’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time i’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body🤍”