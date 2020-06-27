Simon Cowell shares sweet letter he received from his son Eric on Father’s Day

Simon Cowell shares sweet letter he received from his son Eric on...

Simon Cowell has shared a sweet letter he received from his son Eric on Father’s Day.

During a Zoom interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the America’s Got Talent judge was asked to show off one item from his home that makes him proud.

The music mogul then reached for a letter, and said: “This was given to me on Father’s Day and I’m going to read this to you because it was touching.”

“This is from Eric, my six-year-old boy, to me.”

View this post on Instagram Always good to see you @kellyclarkson A post shared by @ simoncowell on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT

The letter read: “I like to waddle, you like to waddle. I like fish, and you like fish. You like to swim, and I like to swim. I like to walk in your footsteps standing tall like you. You have webbed feet, and I have webbed feet… and I will always love you, Eric.”

Simon added: “It’s my favourite thing I’ve ever had.”

The news comes after Simon was recently forced to deny claims he has split from Lauren Silverman, who he shares Eric with.

Rumours were rife the couple had split, after Amanda Holden’s daughter Hollie questioned whether they were broken up during a livestream on Amanda’s Instagram account.

During the now infamous Instagram Live, Amanda was recalling the moment she played her NHS charity single to Simon at his house, when her daughter Hollie questioned whether Simon and Lauren are still together.

Amanda said: “I did play the album to Simon because Simon was very kind and he invited me to come and sing on Britain’s Got Talent live shows, which I still will do whenever that is…”

“But I thought I’ll take it round and have a cup of tea and see what he thinks, I don’t know why I did that – it was one of the most nerve-wracking things I have ever done in my whole of my life. It was like the opening night of a West End show.”

“I was sat in his lounge; I had some lovely homemade biscuits from Geoff the chef. I don’t think they have a chef in lockdown,” she continued.

“In fact, lovely Lauren, Simon’s girlfriend, sent me some lovely pictures of them cooking the other day. Simon’s quite good at cooking, I think.”

Hollie then interrupted and said: “I thought they broke up?!” and Amanda replied: “Simon and Lauren?” and Hollie said: “Yeah…”

Looking slightly panicked, the Britain’s Got Talent judge said, “Don’t be stupid!” and appeared to nudge her daughter.

After Hollie’s comments hit headlines, a spokesman for Simon told MailOnline: “Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California.”

The couple, who have been together since 2013, are currently isolating with their six-year-old son Eric, and Lauren’s teenage son Adam.