Sia marries boyfriend Dan Bernad in intimate Italian wedding

Sia is married!

The Australian singer and her beau Dan Bernad tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

The bride stunned in a lace mermaid gown with three-quarter length sleeves and a sheer veil with lace detailing, and her beau wore a light coloured tuxedo with a bowtie.

Sia got married to Dan Bernard in Italy after almost 2 years of dating. https://t.co/H8gGCz7fly — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 9, 2023

Sia and Dan exchanged vows in front of just four guests.

Prior to her romance with Bernad, Sia was married to Erik Anders – who she wed at her Palm Springs, California home in August 2014.

The former couple called it quits in December 2016.