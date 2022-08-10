Shawn Mendes reveals he’s going to therapy – after cancelling world tour amid mental health struggles

Shawn Mendes has revealed he’s going to therapy.

The Canadian singer recently cancelled the remainder of his ‘Wonder’ world tour amid struggles with his mental health.

The 24-year-old told fans at the time he wanted to make his health his “first priority”, and it looks like he’s doing just that.

The ‘Treat You Better’ singer told TMZ on Tuesday: “I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man.”

Shawn added that he has been hanging out with his family and doing things he had not “been able to do” while working.

He said: “I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things that I haven’t really done over the last few years, and so having dinner with friends and stuff.”

In a statement last month, Shawn wrote: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.”

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

“I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”

He continued: “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.”

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

“I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”