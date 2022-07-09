Shawn Mendes postpones world tour and admits: ‘I’ve hit a breaking point’

Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour as he revealed his mental health has hit a “breaking point.”

The ‘Stitches’ singer shared the news with his 69.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

He wrote, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he admitted.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys ❤️.”

The singer’s tour, ‘Wonder: The World Tour’ kicked off in Portland last month, and was scheduled to run through until August 2023.

In April, Shawn shared a length tweet, as he revealed he often asks himself “what it is that I should be doing with my life.”

In a follow-up tweet, he reassured fans that all was well, “I’m honestly so okay! I just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so I just typed I big old note out for you lol.”

In November 2021, Shawn split from ‘Havana’ singer Camila Cabello after two years together.

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.