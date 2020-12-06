Shawn Mendes opens up about plans to propose to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his plans to proposed to his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The singers first met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, with their relationship turning romantic last year.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Canadian star admitted the couple have discussed getting engaged, describing Camila as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” the 22-year-old said.

Shawn explained: “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast…

“But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Earlier this week, Shawn revealed he loved Camila a long time before they got together.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Wonder singer said: “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her.

“I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time – or just confidence.”

The news comes after Camila got candid about the “ugly and uncomfortable” parts of their relationship.