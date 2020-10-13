Shawn Mendes announces documentary coming to Netflix

The film will join the streaming service next month

Shawn Mendes has announced a documentary coming to Netflix next month.

The film will look at the life of the Canadian singer, who rose to fame back in 2014 at the age of 15 with his track ‘Life of the Party’.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder will hit the streaming platform just days before the release of his fourth studio album Wonder.

Sharing the poster for the film to Instagram, Shawn wrote: “Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm 🖤🖤🖤”

The documentary will air on Netflix on November 23, and fans are already sharing their excitement on Twitter.

One user wrote: “STAY CALM STAY CALM IT’S HAPPENING A SHAWN MENDES DOCUMENTARY”.

Another fan exclaimed: “WE’RE GETTING A WHOLE ASS DOCUMENTARY EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU SHAWN MENDES FOR SAVING 2020”.

THE SHAWN MENDES DOCUMENTARY WE'VE BEEN WAITING AND BEGGING FOR FOR MONTHS IS FINALLY COMING OMG pic.twitter.com/vywwgxAa1M — douaa (@whydelicate) October 13, 2020

WE'RE GETTING A WHOLE ASS DOCUMENTARY EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU SHAWN MENDES FOR SAVING 2020 — isa ♡ scaredy chat! (@WONDRNOIR) October 13, 2020

SHAWN MENDES' DOCUMENTARY IS HAPPENING OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!! ♥ — Σοφία 🦋 (@mariasophianvr) October 13, 2020

SHAWN MENDES HAS A DOCUMENTARY COMING OUT ON NETFLIX WHAT — eve 🎃 (@narratedhood) October 13, 2020

We’ve waited so long for this documentary and it’s finally coming ahhh so much work was probably put into it and I’m so excited to see how everything was done CANT WAITTT❤️❤️❤️#InWonder @ShawnMendes — Kiron (@1Direction261) October 13, 2020

shawn mendes reappearing from his disappearance with a single, netflix documentary, and an album. pic.twitter.com/ylZC3Gq8Tk — kayla #WONDER (@ruinwhys) October 13, 2020

Shawn mendes announcing a documentary on Netlfix and Niall announcing an Online concert. I can’t handle all of this — angela ²⁸ is a clown too🇪🇸 (@goldenaangela) October 13, 2020

#InWonder YES YES YES THIS IS IT. MY LIFE IS COMPLETE. SHAWN MENDES IS FINALLY RELEASING A DOCUMENTARY! — melissa // stream BETTER🇹🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@ZquadMM) October 13, 2020

SHAWN MENDES DOCUMENTARY IS COMING — naz 💔 (@stripperforlou) October 13, 2020

SHAWN MENDES DOCUMENTARY??? i cry pic.twitter.com/7N2zPBA0D3 — m 👻 (@nathnshaley23) October 13, 2020