Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share rare insight into their romance in new video

The couple shared sweet home footage

Sophie Clarke
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have shared a rare insight into their romance in a new video.

The couple teamed up to surprise their fans with a Christmas song and music video on Monday, with the singers covering the classic hit ‘The Christmas Song’.

The self-recorded music video features home footage of the couple, as they danced under fairy lights and played with their new pooch Tarzan.

Sharing a teaser of the track on Instagram, Camila wrote: “This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone!

“Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong ❤️”

“All streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America! We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday!”

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

The 23-year-old added: “Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today ❤️ Tarzan says hi.”

The singers first met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, with their relationship turning romantic last year.

In a recent interview, Shawn opened up about his plans to propose to his girlfriend.

