Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share rare insight into their romance in new video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share rare insight into their romance in...

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have shared a rare insight into their romance in a new video.

The couple teamed up to surprise their fans with a Christmas song and music video on Monday, with the singers covering the classic hit ‘The Christmas Song’.

The self-recorded music video features home footage of the couple, as they danced under fairy lights and played with their new pooch Tarzan.

Sharing a teaser of the track on Instagram, Camila wrote: “This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone!

“Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong ❤️”

“All streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America! We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday!”

The 23-year-old added: “Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today ❤️ Tarzan says hi.”