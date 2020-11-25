Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello open up about how their romance came to be

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello open up about how their romance came...

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have opened up about how their romance came to be.

Shawn’s Netflix documentary ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder’ dropped on the streaming giant on Monday, giving fans an inside look into his life.

In the film, the couple shared their love story, which started out as just a professional and platonic relationship.

The singers first met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone in 2014, with Shawn recalling: “Camila, she was in Fifth Harmony and we were both opening my very first tour ever.”

Camila admitted: “You know, I thought he was cute but I was like, ‘He’s doing other stuff, so whatever’.

“And then, I guess it must have been about four or five years ago, we were backstage at this Taylor Swift show.

“I went to his dressing room to say hi. And we, like, started writing this song,” she said of their track ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’.

“Then after that, we like, spent a lot of time with each other because we had the song together and we did a whole Jingle Ball tour together.

“And that’s really when the f**king saga started,” Camila confessed, “I really liked him. I guess he liked me, but I don’t really know.”

Shawn explained: “For the past, like, four years, just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me as a human being.

“She’s got my back, and I think that’s what your partner is for,” he added.

Shawn also revealed Camila was the inspiration behind all of his songs, explaining: “We were in New York and my song comes on the radio or something, and the fact comes up that it’s about her.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s about you.’ And I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you.’

“She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I’ve ever wrote.’

“And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ She literally had no idea. This whole time I thought she, like, knew.”