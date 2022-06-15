Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy is ‘on road to recovery’ after ‘life-determining’ operation

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that her husband Ozzy is “on road to recovery” following his “life-determining” operation.

Earlier this week, the former X Factor judge told her co-hosts on The Talk that her husband was undergoing an operation and she was flying back to L.A. to be with him.

Taking to Instagram after Ozzy underwent the procedure, Sharon wrote: “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!”

She added: “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Sharon previously revealed the “very major” operation would determine the rest of her husband’s life.

When Ozzy was last seen in May, he was using a cane to walk.

The 73-year-old has Parkinson’s and suffered a fall that dislodged metal rods placed in his spring following a quad-bike accident in 2003. It has been known that Ozzy needed one more surgery.

Sharon said on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV: “He’s doing okay, he sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home.”

The couple have also applied for permission to build a rehab wing in their home in the UK.

According to the Daily Mail, the extension will feature a self-contained nurse’s flat as well as ‘discreet grab rails and aids’ and ‘an abundance of stopping and sitting spaces’. The plans also include a ‘health and exercise studio’ as well as a ‘pool house orangery’ and ‘garden room’. Architect Lynne Walker wrote in the plans: “It is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views.” Sharon recently shared that she has to care for Ozzy “a lot” because of his health issues. She said: “It’s very difficult, because the combination of the Parkinson’s and his accident, you go, well, which one is this? Why’s this happening? Why’s that happening?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

Ozzy also recently talked about his Parkinson’s diagnosis on US TV.

He said: “It’s just another thing on my plate I have got to deal with. I’m not in the slightest worried about it. I’ve not got any secrets. The initial shock is I’ve got Parkinson’s. Nobody knows what the f*** it is. I didn’t know anything about it apart from the name.”

“Well the one question from me was, ‘Is it a terminal illness?’, and the guy says, ‘No, but life is’.”